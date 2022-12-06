THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

U.S. Department of Justice officials are asking election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties to hand over records of communication between their offices and former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to keep himself in the White House despite losing reelection in 2020.





The subpoenas to Wisconsin officials seek records of communication with 19 people, including Dane County attorney Jim Troupis, who, while representing Trump, worked to overturn Trump's loss in Wisconsin and in other battleground states following the 2020 presidential election, according to a copy of the subpoena provided by Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson