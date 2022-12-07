IT'LL BE RESOLVED ABOVE OUR PAY GRADE:

It is important to understand that what concerned John Paul in this matter was above all theological, not sociological or political. He sought to understand, and to teach, the truth about how the Church properly understands and relates herself to Jews and Judaism. There were options on the table here--judgments to be made, if the topic was to be addressed at all. And John Paul made his judgments, exercising his full authority to declare the mind of Christ as Christ's Vicar, Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church.





One option would have been to say that God's covenant with the Jews had been abrogated when the Jewish people as a whole did not join the Christian Church, but we should be nice to Jews anyway, and avoid speaking disparagingly of their religion, since after all, we've been awfully cruel to them over the centuries, and we'd have a better chance of winning them over by being kind.





This was not the path he took or the judgment he made. This was not the mind of Christ.





Rather, he spoke of the Jews as "the people of the original Covenant." Indeed, his exact words were "our kindred nation of the original Covenant." To make himself even clearer, he formally declared that God's covenant with the Jews "has never been revoked." In 1986, speaking to leaders of the Australian Jewish community during a visit to that country, John Paul went still further, declaring the covenant to be not only still in force, but irrevocable.





The Catholic faith is rooted in the eternal truths of the Hebrew Scriptures and in the irrevocable covenant made with Abraham. We too gratefully hold these same truths of our Jewish heritage and look upon you as our brothers and sisters.





The references to "our Jewish heritage" and to the Jewish people as "our brothers and sisters" are particularly noteworthy.





In one of the most important acts of his long and remarkably consequential pontificate, both those concepts would again be center stage when John Paul made his historic visit, also in 1986, to the Great Synagogue of Rome--the first by any pope--where he made the following profound declaration:





The Jewish religion is not extrinsic to us, but in a certain way is intrinsic to our own religion, With Judaism we have a relationship we do not have with any other religion. You are our dearly beloved brothers, and in a certain way our elder brothers.





Driving the point home, John Paul greeted Jewish rabbis in a meeting in Assisi in 1993 as "our dearly beloved brothers of the ancient covenant never broken and never to be broken."





Benedict XVI and Francis have, of course, stood by the teachings of Nostra Aetate and of John Paul II--the teachings of the Church. So will their successors. These are magisterial teachings--declarations of the mind of Christ.



