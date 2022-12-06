A RACE OR A RELIGION?:

Livni, who held the position of minister of foreign affairs from 2006 to 2009, said transferring powers over the occupied West Bank to the "messianic ministers and anarchists" means annexation of the occupied territory "at the cost of a flare-up".





"On the way to a non-Jewish and non-democratic state, and so that we do not feel that this is happening, they will destroy the Supreme Court and teach our children that a state without equality is good," she wrote in a tweet.





Livni, who also led the Israeli opposition from 2013 to 2019, added that it is time to understand that "this is a problem not only for some minority, but for every Jew and Zionist".





"This is not a single problem to appoint someone or enact a law. It is time to connect the dots to see the big picture. The conflict revolves around our comprehensive view of the world in all areas," she continued.