THAT WAS EASY:

We have just entered the first days of summer in Australia, and it's worth pausing for just a few moments to reflect on the stunning Spring that has all but sealed Australia's leap towards a green energy future.





Never have so many governments, utilities, corporates and investors promised so much in such a short period of time for such an important outcome.





Yes, making promises is different to delivering on them, but the sheer scale of the announcements over the past few months has been extraordinary - from new emissions and renewable targets, new projects, the possibility of opening new manufacturing industries, and a promise to fast-track the closure of Australia's dirty coal plants.





At the same, the country's main grids have set new benchmarks for the penetration of renewables, and shown an extra layer of reliability despite the high levels of wind and solar. And the market operator has also set out new engineering pathways that show that - yes - 100 per cent renewables can be done.





Consider what we have seen in the past three months...