December 5, 2022
SO MUCH WINNING!:
(Moscow Times, Dec. 5th, 2022)
Three people have been killed and at least two nuclear-capable bombers likely damaged in separate blasts at two Russian airfields, state and independent media outlets reported Monday. [...]Engels serves as a base for Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers and is located 500 kilometers east of Ukraine's border.Satellite images published last week showed around two dozen Tu-95s and Tu-160s parked at the Engels airfield, which media outlets said were part of Russia's preparations for massive airstrikes on Ukraine.
