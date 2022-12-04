9/11 WAS A SUICIDE BOMBING:

In May 2011, it took al-Qaeda just a few days to formally comment on Osama bin Laden's death, and only until June for them to confirm Ayman al-Zawahiri's ascension to the organization's top job. When Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in 2019, the Islamic State was even more efficient, taking just days to both confirm his death and announce his successor. But despite the United States announcing that Zawahiri was killed at the end of July, al-Qaeda has thus far neither confirmed his death nor announced who will fill his shoes. Adding to the layers of confusion, they released a new recording by Zawahiri, though it did not contain indications of when it was made, and his image continues to be used across their publications. It is not clear what this silence means for the organization and the wider terrorist threat from al-Qaeda, but it does not seem positive for the group.





Analysts have been monitoring al-Qaeda media for indications of what the group's future hierarchy will look like. Experts and governments do not expect the group to completely collapse or stop targeting the United States and its interests at home or abroad. In recent testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, outlined her office's assessment that while al-Qaeda's capacity has diminished, the group's North African and Somali affiliates still pose significant threats. Al-Qaeda's behavior over the past three months reinforces this assessment: It is increasingly difficult to believe that the group can exert the same threat given its leadership depletion.