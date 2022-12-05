December 5, 2022
MERGE IT WITH NAFTA:Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps (Kate Hairsine, 12/05/22, Deutsche-Welle)
It's been a long time coming, but several African nations have started trading a trickle of goods under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.Kenya has shipped locally-made car and truck batteries as well as a consignment of Kenyan-grown tea to Ghana in the past months. Rwanda has also exported processed coffee beans to the West African nation."It's a positive move," said Nixon Paloma, Group Finance Officer at Associated Battery Manufacturers. The firm is one of only two companies in Kenya taking part in a pilot project called the Guided Trade Initiative.The initiative gives companies dealing in certain products in selected countries support through the AfCFTA process. The idea is to test -- and prove -- that the AfCFTA system works and get intraregional trade finally rolling under AfCFTA. As well as Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana, it includes Cameroon, Egypt, Mauritius, Tanzania and Tunisia.
