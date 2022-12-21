OPEN SOURCE THEM ALL:

The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns public -- potentially ending years of speculation about what they might reveal about his business dealings and personal wealth.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns public -- potentially ending years of speculation about what they might reveal about his business dealings and personal wealth.

The panel voted along party lines to make the returns available and information could be available as soon as Wednesday -- the day the House Jan. 6 committee is set to issue its final report on the riot at the U.S. Capitol -- which will be the final days of Democratic control of Congress before Republicans take over the House in January.

The panel voted along party lines to make the returns available and information could be available as soon as Wednesday -- the day the House Jan. 6 committee is set to issue its final report on the riot at the U.S. Capitol -- which will be the final days of Democratic control of Congress before Republicans take over the House in January.