December 21, 2022
OPEN SOURCE THEM ALL:
House committee votes to make public Donald Trump's personal and business tax records (Dareh Gregorian and Sahil Kapur, 12/20/22, NBC News)
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns public -- potentially ending years of speculation about what they might reveal about his business dealings and personal wealth.
The panel voted along party lines to make the returns available and information could be available as soon as Wednesday -- the day the House Jan. 6 committee is set to issue its final report on the riot at the U.S. Capitol -- which will be the final days of Democratic control of Congress before Republicans take over the House in January.
Later Tuesday, the committee released a 29-page report summarizing its investigation into an IRS policy that mandates audits of returns filed by presidents and vice presidents. The committee found that the IRS had largely not followed its own internal requirement, only beginning to examine Trump's returns after the panel inquired about the process. Just one year of Trump's returns while in office was selected for the mandatory review, and the audit was not complete by the time he left the White House, according to the report.
