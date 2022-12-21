THE WINDS OF CHANGE:

The Baker administration on Tuesday announced $180 million in infrastructure funding for projects designed to support the state's burgeoning offshore wind industry.





In a press conference held at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center Wind Technology Testing Center in Charlestown, Governor Charlie Baker and top climate aides also provided updates on the state's clean energy industry, which has been a priority for Baker during his tenure on Beacon Hill.





"I'm proud of the work we've done over the past 8 years, but it remains an urgent priority for the Commonwealth, for the country, and frankly, for the world," said Baker. "I do believe, however, we are very well positioned to be a major player in this space."



