December 21, 2022
THE WINDS OF CHANGE:
Baker outlines plans to beef up ports to develop offshore wind farms (Dana Gerber, December 20, 2022, Boston Globe)
The Baker administration on Tuesday announced $180 million in infrastructure funding for projects designed to support the state's burgeoning offshore wind industry.In a press conference held at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center Wind Technology Testing Center in Charlestown, Governor Charlie Baker and top climate aides also provided updates on the state's clean energy industry, which has been a priority for Baker during his tenure on Beacon Hill."I'm proud of the work we've done over the past 8 years, but it remains an urgent priority for the Commonwealth, for the country, and frankly, for the world," said Baker. "I do believe, however, we are very well positioned to be a major player in this space.""To get from where we are to where we need to go -- believe it or not -- things have to change," added Baker.
