YEAH, BUT WHAT ABOUT JEWISH SPACE LASERS?:

Now, we could have an interesting discussion (and I actually do think it's an interesting discussion) about whether or not the government should be flagging accounts to review as terms of service violations. Right now, anyone can do this. You or I can go on Twitter and if we see something that we think violates a content policy, we can flag it for Twitter to review. Twitter than will review the content and determine whether or not it's violative, and then decide what the remedy should be if it is.





That opens up an interesting question in general: should government officials and entities also be allowed to do the same type of flagging? Considering that anyone else can do it, and the company still reviews against its own terms of service and (importantly) feels free to reject those requests when they do not appear to violate the terms, I'm hard pressed to see the problem here on its own.



