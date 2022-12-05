December 5, 2022
OMEGA MALES:
Side effects of COVID vaccines often 'psychosomatic': Israeli peer-reviewed study (NATHAN JEFFAY , 12/05/22, Times of Israel)
New Israeli research suggests that side effects from COVID vaccines are frequently psychosomatic -- a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts.The more hesitant people are about taking the vaccine, the more likely they are to feel side effects, according to a peer-reviewed study that was published on Monday.This constitutes a "nocebo" effect, they claimed. In other words, it's the opposite of the placebo effect, which sees a fake intervention deliver positive effects. Here, just the thought of negative effects seemingly causes them to transpire.
Ditto long Covid.
MORE:
A new app aims to help the millions of people living with long covid (Rhiannon Williams, December 5, 2022, MIT Technology Review)
The user then rates the severity of their long covid symptoms in the evening on a scale of 0 to 3 (0 representing no symptoms, and 3 representing severe symptoms). Research from the American Heart Association has found that reduced heart rate variability, which corresponds with a more stressed nervous system, is common in people with long covid.
