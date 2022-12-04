IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:

Former Mesa County, Colorado, elections clerk Tina Peters seems to be running out of allies and legal runway. On Wednesday, 45-year-old Sandra Brown plead guilty to "attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor." Ms. Brown is one of two of Peters' employees accused of helping Peters tamper with election equipment. Brown will not be sentenced until after she testifies in Peters' trial next year.





Brown follows Peters' former chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, who pleaded guilty in a similar deal this past August. Peters has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of violating election laws in service of her MAGA-inspired Big Lie theories.