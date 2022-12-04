TO BE FAIR, IT'S A PURITAN NATION:

A more contrarian argument suggests prohibition was actually a success -- pointing at dramatic reductions in alcohol consumption during and after the Prohibition Era, alongside declines in alcohol-related mortality and crime. [...]





Indeed, the history of prohibition might better be told not as the onward march of temperance "fanatics," but rather the corruption, decay and collapse of a truly odious business model.





By contrast, when nationwide prohibition was finally repealed on Dec. 5, 1933, control over the liquor traffic reverted back to the states. And while the states varied in how they regulated the liquor traffic -- through excise taxation, state-run liquor dispensaries or continuing on as "dry" prohibition states -- there was general consensus that regulation was a necessity, lest the corrupt liquor-machine politics return.





Today, the saloons of old are gone, and bars, restaurants and retail stores face strict scrutiny across the United States. Restrictions include minimum ages for purchase and consumption of alcohol, strictly-regulated opening and closing hours of operation, and civil and criminal punishments both for illegal purchasers and sellers. Add to that the restrictions on drunken driving, liquor advertising and even alcohol content, and the booze market is among the most heavily regulated in the country.





Those who don't understand the logic of some of these restrictions -- like forbidding booze sales on election days -- simply lay bare their ignorance of how nefarious and corrupting an institution the liquor business was in the days before prohibition.





For their part, the post-repeal brewers, distillers and retailers presented a new image as trustworthy, responsible and, above all, law-abiding corporate citizens -- completely at odds with their saloon-era predecessors. Against the backdrop of the Great Depression, the reintroduction of a well-regulated alcohol industry promised thousands of good-paying jobs in industry and hospitality, millions of dollars annually in badly needed revenues to federal, state and local treasuries, and a promise not to be a blight on their local communities. And while abuses and improprieties occasionally occur, the modern American alcohol market is night and day different from the systemic economic exploitation, societal parasitism and political corruption of the liquor machine of old.



