...AND CHEAPER...:

December 13, 2022
Australian researchers making sound waves to produce cheaper green hydrogen (Jim Regan 13 December 2022, Renew Economy)
Associate Professor Amgad Rezk, from RMIT's School of Engineering, who led the work, says the team's innovation tackles big challenges for green hydrogen production."One of the main challenges of electrolysis is the high cost of electrode materials used, such as platinum or iridium," says Rezk."With sound waves making it much easier to extract hydrogen from water, it eliminates the need to use corrosive electrolytes and expensive electrodes such as platinum or iridium. As water is not a corrosive electrolyte, we can use much cheaper electrode materials such as silver."The ability to use low-cost electrode materials and avoiding the use of highly corrosive electrolytes are potential game-changers for lowering the costs of producing green hydrogen, according to Rezk.
