...AND CHEAPER...:

Associate Professor Amgad Rezk, from RMIT's School of Engineering, who led the work, says the team's innovation tackles big challenges for green hydrogen production.





"One of the main challenges of electrolysis is the high cost of electrode materials used, such as platinum or iridium," says Rezk.





"With sound waves making it much easier to extract hydrogen from water, it eliminates the need to use corrosive electrolytes and expensive electrodes such as platinum or iridium. As water is not a corrosive electrolyte, we can use much cheaper electrode materials such as silver."



