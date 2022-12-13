NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

For example, the best time to invest in computer stocks was after the 1987 Flash Crash. That left promising computer stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) trading for less than 20 cents per share (split adjusted).





The best time to invest in internet stocks was after the 2000 dot-com bubble burst. That left promising internet stocks like Amazon (AMZN) trading for about 30 cents per share (split adjusted).





The best time to invest in smartphone stocks was after the 2008 financial crisis, which left smartphone stocks like Apple (AAPL) trading for less than $3 per share (split adjusted).





And the best time to invest in electric vehicle stocks was after the 2020 COVID crash. That left EV stocks like Tesla (TSLA) trading for about $25 per share (split adjusted).





This pattern is clear. Every time the stock market crashes, a group of emerging technology stocks is left trading at massive discounts. Investors who buy at those prices end up making fortunes over the next several years. [...]





I truly believe AI and automation technologies will represent one of the greatest technological paradigm shifts of our lifetimes. And according to my research, that shift will mostly occur in the 2020s.





That is, over the next decade, we will go from a human-driven world to a robot-driven one. All the while, our society and global economy will be forever transformed.





Like many before it, this technological megatrend will be driven by a convergence of the world's need for automation technologies and the swell of engineers capable of building them.