IMAGINE AN ALTERNATE REALITY WHERE THE PRESIDENT DIDN'T OPPOSE THEM?:

The Covid-19 vaccines have kept more than 18.5 million people in the US out of the hospital and saved more than 3.2 million lives, a new study says - and that estimate is most likely a conservative one, the researchers say. [...]





The research comes from the Commonwealth Fund and Yale School of Public Health.





Their study, published Tuesday, found that without Covid-19 vaccines, the nation would have had 1.5 times more infections, 3.8 times more hospitalizations and 4.1 times more deaths than it did between December 2020 and November 2022.





As it stands now, Covid-19 has caused at least 99.2 million cases and more than 1.08 million deaths in the US. Just in the past week, there were 2,981 new deaths and 30,253 new hospital admissions, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





The study estimates that the vaccinations were also a good financial bet, saving the US $1.15 trillion in medical costs.