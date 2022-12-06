VLAD'S USELESS IDIOTS:

In October 2020, weeks before the general election, the New York Post ran a story about what Rudy Giuliani claimed was a hard drive abandoned by Hunter Biden at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware.





Over 50 retired intelligence pros signed an open letter arguing that L'Affaire MacBook bore all the hallmarks of Russian disinfo. Twitter's former head of safety said this week that the story set off "every single one of my finely tuned [Russian intelligence] hack and leak campaign alarm bells."





Conveniently, the former shop owner who gave the data to Giuliani is legally blind, so he can't say whether the man who dropped off the machines was Hunter Biden. He's also a frothing conspiracy theorist who was unable to tell a straight story about the provenance of the laptop.





We know Vladimir Putin personally directed a campaign of interference in the 2020 elections that focused on feeding anti-Biden propaganda to influential Americans, including members of Trump's inner circle, according to a 2021 report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.





The report doesn't name names, but contains enough clues to identify Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, as the useful idiot in chief.





This time, the collusion between Trump and the Russians was right out in the open. With Trump's support, Giuliani spent much of 2019 ostentatiously shuttling to Ukraine and huddling with Kremlin-linked oligarchs, including an active Russian agent who was later sanctioned by Secretary Steve Mnuchin's Treasury Department for interference in the 2020 election.





Data from Hunter Biden's computer were on the market in Kyiv around the time Giuliani went disinfo-shopping. As you recall, Giuliani was searching for dirt in Ukraine because Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, which, according to that ODNI report, was hacked by the Russian spy service known as the GRU in late 2019.





Multiple US intelligence agencies repeatedly and explicitly warned Donald Trump in 2019 that Giuliani's bottomless thirst for dirt on the Bidens made him the target of a Russian intelligence operation. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien warned Trump that any information Giuliani brought back from his Ukraine junket should be considered "contaminated" by the Russians. Trump reportedly shrugged and said, "That's Rudy." [...]





Republicans have falsely claimed that forensic analyses have proven that the data was found on a laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop in Delaware. These analyses have shown that some of the materials were produced by Hunter Biden. But that's how hack and leak attacks work. [...]





The GRU is notorious for hacking and leaking.





A GRU unit known as FancyBear or APT128 famously deployed this tactic against the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016. They also targeted George Soros, the World Anti-Doping Agency, scientists investigating the poisoning of a former Russian agent, and countless others.