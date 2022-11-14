November 14, 2022
WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION:
Pence: Trump 'endangered me and my family' (DAVID COHEN, 11/13/2022, Politico)
Former Vice President Mike Pence said then-President Donald Trump "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building" with his words and actions during the Jan. 6 riot in 2021.Pence's statement came during an interview with ABC's David Muir, parts of which were released Sunday and parts of which are to be released Monday.
Geez, now you know this election castrated Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2022 12:00 AM