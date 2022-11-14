IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

An Australian storage start-up, Green Gravity, has announced the first test site for its gravity energy storage system (GESS) which will use up to 30-tonnes of steel coil lowered into vertical mine shafts.





Green Gravity and Yancoal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to run a pre-feasibility study looking at whether and how the technology might work in decommissioned ventilation shafts, starting with the closed Austar mine in NSW. The study is expected to finish in 2023.



