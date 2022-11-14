November 14, 2022
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:
Former Yancoal mine to be first test site for Australian gravity storage technology (Rachel Williamson 14 November 2022, Renew Economy)
An Australian storage start-up, Green Gravity, has announced the first test site for its gravity energy storage system (GESS) which will use up to 30-tonnes of steel coil lowered into vertical mine shafts.Green Gravity and Yancoal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to run a pre-feasibility study looking at whether and how the technology might work in decommissioned ventilation shafts, starting with the closed Austar mine in NSW. The study is expected to finish in 2023.The study will also consider the tech's potential for working in the NSW grid as a long duration energy storage provider.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2022 12:00 AM