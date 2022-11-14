November 14, 2022
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District (AP, 11/14/22)
Chavez-DeRemer's victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, a distinction also sought by 6th District Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas. That race remained too early to call.The district was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader and was targeted by the GOP, which saw the 5th as vulnerable after the long-time incumbent's primary defeat by progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
Purging moderates is electoral suicide.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2022 12:00 AM