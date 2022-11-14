THE TRUMPISTS WERE RIGHT ABOUT ONE THING...:

QAnon supporters had hoped that a coalition of election-denying candidates for secretary of state and governor, which was organized by a major QAnon influencer, would sweep to power in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona, and as a result would help get former President Donald Trump reinstalled in 2024.





But with most of the votes now counted, it looks like just a single minor member of that coalition--Indiana's Secretary of State-elect Diego Morales--will take office in January.





The coalition's leader, Jim Marchant, lost to Democratic rival Cisco Aguilar in his bid to become Nevada's top election official. The Associated Press has called that race, but Marchant has yet to concede.





As recently as last month, Marchant had indicated his willingness to "fix" the 2024 election to ensure that Trump won.





In neighboring Arizona, Oath Keeper Mark Finchem, a fellow secretary of state candidate and key member of the America First coalition, narrowly lost out to Democrat Adrian Fontes. Like Marchant, Finchem has yet to concede, instead posting on his Twitter account more baseless conspiracies about "voter suppression" and "ballot harvesting" while labeling the media reporting his loss as "fake news."





Meanwhile Kari Lake, the former TV anchor who is also a member of the coalition, looks to have lost her bid to become Arizona governor, losing out to current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.