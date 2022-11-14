November 14, 2022
AS LONG AS HE DIDN'T MENTION CRT:
White Texas Teacher Fired After Being Caught on Video Saying His Race Is 'Superior' (Anya Zoledziowski, November 14, 2022, Vice News)
A Texas teacher was fired after videos of him telling his racially diverse class that he is "racist" and "ethnocentric" went viral on social media.In one of the videos, the white teacher told his class, "Deep down in my heart I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one."The result is a back and forth between students and the teacher, with students repeatedly expressing shock.
