THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

That a jury has now found two people guilty of seditious conspiracy establishes that a conspiracy existed. Former federal prosecutor Randall D. Eliason, who teaches law at George Washington University, told reporters Spencer S. Hsu, Tom Jackman, and Rachel Weiner of the Washington Post: "Now the only remaining question is how much higher did those plans go, and who else might be held criminally responsible." While federal prosecutors sought only to tie Rhodes to the other Oath Keepers, both sides agreed that Rhodes communicated with Trump allies Roger Stone, Ali Alexander, and Michael Flynn after the election.





There are two more seditious conspiracy trials scheduled for December. One is for five other Oath Keepers; the other is against the leaders of the far-right gang the Proud Boys, led by Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio.





Yesterday, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are not covered by presidential immunity as his lawyers argued. The judge noted that he was acting not as a president in defense of the Constitution, but rather in a different role as a candidate when he tried to overturn the election. Sullivan said: "Persuasive authority in this district specifically recognizes that there is no immunity defense for Former President Trump for 'unofficial acts' which 'entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term.'"





The South Carolina Supreme Court today unanimously ordered Mark Meadows, who was Trump's last White House chief of staff, to testify before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Meadows was on the phone call Trump made to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger on January 2 to demand he "find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," making his testimony key to the investigation. Meadows lives in South Carolina, where he tried to argue that he could not testify because of executive privilege. Lower South Carolina courts disagreed, and now the state's supreme Court has said that Meadows's arguments are "manifestly without merit."





In Washington, Trump advisor Stephen Miller testified today before the grand jury investigating the events of January 6, 2021. The Justice Department subpoenaed Miller in September. He also testified before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.