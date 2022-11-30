IT IS BECAUSE THEY ARE LOSERS THAT THEY ARE SO FEARFUL:

Ralph T. suggested that I consider writing about "the layers and layers of fears driving a majority of Republican voters." Helpfully, he provided a list, which I will quote from selectively here:





Afraid of vaccines.





Afraid of voters.





Afraid of drop boxes.





So afraid of Democrats that they're willing to believe they're killing abducted babies in the basements of pizza joints.





Afraid to go out in public without an arsenal strapped to their flak jackets.





Afraid of LGBTQ folks.





Afraid of Black folks.





Afraid of Latin folks, especially the ones across our southern border who we desperately need in our workforce.





Terrified of Jewish folks.





Afraid of immigrants, although that's what 98% of us are, having pretty much killed off the local natives when we got here.





Afraid of women, especially smart women.





Afraid of respectfully facing our past.





Afraid of the future.





Afraid of change.





Afraid of books, which I suppose comes from being afraid of reading, or simply not being able to read.





Ralph T. went on to list more fears many Republicans share, but that one stopped me in my tracks, and not because I've written books, write a column, and for more than 50 years have depended on readers in order to make a living.





Have you been in a house that has no books? No magazines, no reading material of any kind, with the possible exception of a cookbook or two? I have.





I've been in houses of people who were poor, perhaps too poor to afford books and magazines, but I've also been in houses of middle-class people who just did not read. Out in L.A., I was even in a beach house in Malibu owned by a very wealthy person in the movie business that contained no books at all. There were some very nice, and very expensive, pieces of art on the wall, but no books, not a one, not even a cookbook, and the owner was not a Republican. People in the movie business like the person from Malibu had what they called "readers," assistants whose job it was to read books and screenplays that were being considered to be bought to make movies. I didn't understand why these executives wouldn't, or couldn't, read the material they spent so much money on until I realized it was the prospect of failure that made them afraid. They needed to be told what they were supposed to have read was "hot," that other executives in the business were after the same property so they could contend with their fear that they would spend all that money and the project would end up as a failure.





What all of the people who lived in those houses shared, including the person from Malibu, was fear. They were afraid of different things. In the deep South, I found people afraid of the future, of change, of outsiders, of people of other races and creeds, people who were simply unlike themselves. The phrase "ignorance is bliss" comes to mind, but not as a truism. Ignorance on that level is anything but blissful, bringing with it a closed off-ness that causes such a vacuum of knowledge and surrounding darkness that it's impossible to deal with on any level whatsoever. To be without accurate and learned information is to be alone with yourself - alone with your fears, as it were.





When I lived in the deep South, I once asked a man who was overtly, openly racist why he was that way. I probed, and not very gently. Did something happen to him as he was growing up? Had he been mugged or beaten up by a Black person or Black people? Did he even know anyone who was Black in a way beyond thanking a server in a restaurant for a refill of his coffee? The answer to every one of my questions was no. It was revealed that there was no reason behind his racism. It just was. He had been raised in what you would call a culture of racism, and so it infected him in the way a virus gets into you. It was in the air he breathed. It was all around him in the lives of his friends and family members and the people he worked with and hunted with and spent holidays with. They were racist, so he was racist. There was a kind of comfort in their community of racism and the fears they shared. The rest of them were afraid to breach the barrier they had built around themselves, and so was he.





Their fears encompassed other things on Ralph T.'s excellent list. Another person in the deep South I spoke to came right out and told me he thought Black people should not have the right to vote. He was afraid of their votes, because they weren't his votes or the votes of his white friends and neighbors. It didn't take but a moment or two to see that he was afraid not just of Black people themselves, and Black people voting, but of living in a world in which he felt surrounded by things he did not understand, people he didn't trust, ideas he was afraid of because to start with, he was unfamiliar with them. He didn't want to acknowledge the legacy of slavery that was all around him where he lived in the South - the Black side of town had unpaved streets, no sidewalks, no streetlights, shack-like houses - hell, the town didn't even run its sewage system into the Black section.





The only public thing the Black people in his town had, really, was the right to attend the public schools, and that right, in his opinion, was forced on the town and its people, its white people, by a Supreme Court and a Congress that he felt did not represent people like him, people whom the laws and the culture and the rest of the nation, in fact, had left behind. He was afraid of people who were unlike him; their ideas were unlike his, and crucially, there was nothing he could do about it, at least in part because Black people could vote.





Republicans have come up with a new catchphrase to appeal to voters like this man, and to the people in whose houses I had been who did not have books. Critical race theory.