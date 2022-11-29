ELITE? THEY AREN'T EVEN WASPSs:





An inkling of the Republican Party's shocking underperformance in the midterms could be seen in a literal, not figurative, crusade. Allen West, former congressman and Texas Republican Party chairman, decided in September that the time was ripe to join the Knights Templar, the infamous sect of medieval soldier-monks. Photographed standing in a white robe emblazoned with a red cross draped jauntily over his tuxedo, West--a close ally of Donald Trump--tweeted that he had taken "an oath to protect the Christians in the Holy Land."





The real Knights Templar, of course, were dissolved in 1312. The organization West joined is an American-based "chivalric order" that grants its members "knighthood" and, aside from its name, shares nothing with the actual Knights Templar.





West's bizarre fascination with the imagery of medieval Europe does not exist in a vacuum: The right is getting weirder. That might begin to cost Republicans elections in years to come and undermine their own appeals to American patriotism in a way policy extremism alone could not. American voters see the political parties as equally extreme in policy, ignoring evidence that Republicans have moved right much faster than Democrats have moved left. However, a party fixated on genital sunning, seed oils, Catholic integralism, European aristocracy, and occultism can alienate voters not because of its positions but because of how it presents them--and itself. Among the right's intellectual avant garde and media elites, there is a growing adoption of habits, aesthetics, and views that are not only out of step with America's but are deliberately cultivated in opposition to a national majority that the new right holds in contempt.