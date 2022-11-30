THANKS, DR. FAUCI!:

Investors in the nearly five-year-old startup have topped off a previously announced financing with an additional $45 million, bringing the total to $97 million, Strand told the Globe. The funds will help Strand start a clinical trial of its first experimental medicine, a cancer immunotherapy, likely in the second half of 2023.





The new money comes as anticipation builds for companies to prove that the COVID-19 vaccines were not one-hit wonders for mRNA technology. More than a dozen Massachusetts companies are developing mRNA-based medicines, which use the short-lived genetic molecule to produce a therapeutic protein.





The potential applications are vast. Cambridge-based Moderna already has more than 40 mRNA programs underway for cancer, genetic conditions, and infectious diseases. Yet several smaller and newer companies, Strand included, believe that a second generation of mRNA technologies is needed to broaden the genetic molecule's reach.



