WHEREVER DO THE TRUMPBOTS GET THESE MARCHING ORDERS?:

In one video that was posted on Twitter by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski in April that was shared online following Friday's attack, Greene stated before being elected to Congress in 2020: "[Pelosi's] a traitor to our country, she's guilty of treason. She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws and she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land--that's what treason is." Greene was referring to Pelosi not supporting former President Donald Trump's border wall, according to CNN.





Greene added: "And by our law, representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government, and it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason and we want her out of our government."