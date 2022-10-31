FIRST THE EXECUTION, THEN THE TRIAL:

In the days after ProPublica published a searing expose based on a close reading of Communist Party memoranda in Mandarin, it called in at least two translators, according to three people familiar with the exchanges.





That's right: In the days after. [...]





But the story, and Reid's "party speak" interpretations, quickly came under scrutiny from some journalists and experts on China, including many native Mandarin speakers, who said the story was based on a mistranslation.





"You got the tense wrong," Jane Qiu, a China-based writer, wrote in a tweet that was echoed by other Mandarin speakers.





Now ProPublica seems to be having at least a few second thoughts, and is reviewing key details of the story. Three people with direct knowledge told Semafor that editors at the nonprofit news organization have been reaching out to Mandarin translators about whether the publication correctly quoted a communist party dispatch regarding safety in the Wuhan.





One of the Mandarin speakers they contacted, the policy analyst and former translator Matt Schrader, had tweeted that Reid "screwed up."