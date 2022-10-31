THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

"This case is about greed and cheating, cheating on taxes," Susan Hoffinger, the chief of investigations for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, told the court on Monday. "The scheme was conducted, directed and authorized at the highest level of the accounting department." Weisselberg's testimony "will give you the inside story of how he conducted this tax scheme."





In opening statements, Hoffinger detailed allegations that Trump personally paid private school tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren and signed a lease for the top lieutenant's Upper West Side apartment overlooking the Hudson River, because he wanted him to live in Manhattan rather than commuting from Long Island.