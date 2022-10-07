WHEN YOU THINK YOU'RE READY TO MOVE ON FROM MOM:

In an essay for Newsweek, company co-founder John McEntee wrote that it was too difficult to find romantic partners who agreed with him on mainstream dating websites.





"Personally, I have never and would never date anyone who doesn't share the same political views as me," McEntee wrote. "When I filtered my settings to include conservative women from the ages of 21-29 ... only a handful of users appeared."





Despite proclaiming his desire to exclude progressive women from his personal dating pool, McEntee, the former Trump White House personnel director, said that he felt it was unfair that others would do the same to Republicans.





"Often, right-wing people don't tag themselves as so, because other people may not want to match with them or could be mean-spirited towards them," he argued.





Wanting to keep out the libs while crying about liberal exclusion is just one commonality that The Right Stuff has with its many predecessors in the reactionary dating space.





As far back as 2006, right-wing radio host Sean Hannity used early dating-website-in-a-can software to power "Hannidate," a sub-site dedicated to helping his super-fans hook up -- once they'd faxed in a legal release form.



