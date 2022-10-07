October 7, 2022
HECK, EUGENICS IS A SELLING POINT ON THE rIGHT:
Now Walker Says Paying For Abortion Is 'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of' (David Badash, October 07 | 2022, National Memo)
Georgia GOP senatorial nominee Herschel Walker is doubling down on his denials he paid a girlfriend to have an abortion, emphatically insisting he knows "nothing" about it - after saying, "why in the world would I not be forgiven of something like that?" and insisting it's "nothing to be ashamed of" - despite wanting to criminalize and ban all abortion.
