October 7, 2022

BUT THEIR TEETH WERE BLEACHY WHITE!:

Covid death rates are higher among Republicans than Democrats, mounting evidence shows (Aria Bendix, 10/06/22, NBC News)

Average excess death rates in Florida and Ohio were 76% higher among Republicans than Democrats between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a working paper released last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Excess deaths refers to deaths above what would be anticipated based on historical trends.

A study in June published in Health Affairs similarly found that counties with a Republican majority had a greater share of Covid deaths through October 2021, relative to majority-Democratic counties.

Nativism/Nationalism, an ideology to die for.

Posted by at October 7, 2022

  

