BUT THEIR TEETH WERE BLEACHY WHITE!:
Covid death rates are higher among Republicans than Democrats, mounting evidence shows (Aria Bendix, 10/06/22, NBC News)
Average excess death rates in Florida and Ohio were 76% higher among Republicans than Democrats between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a working paper released last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Excess deaths refers to deaths above what would be anticipated based on historical trends.A study in June published in Health Affairs similarly found that counties with a Republican majority had a greater share of Covid deaths through October 2021, relative to majority-Democratic counties.
Nativism/Nationalism, an ideology to die for.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 7, 2022 12:00 AM