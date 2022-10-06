WELL, THAT WON'T MAKE MAGA ANY LESS ANTI-SEMITIC:

A poll conducted last week suggests that Adam Frisch could unseat Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in November. Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Frisch received 45%, in the poll that has a 4.4% margin of error.





Frisch, a two-term city council member from Aspen who has served on the board of his local synagogue, is running to offer an alternative to Boebert, who backed former president Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election and has expressed admiration for the QAnon conspiracy theory.