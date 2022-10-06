ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Jeremy Bertino's guilty plea potentially gives the Department of Justice a key witness against Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and four other members who will face trial over seditious conspiracy and other charges later this year.





Bertino, 43, a former leader of the Proud Boys, also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said.





Bertino faces up to 20 years in prison for the seditious conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in prison for the firearms charge, including potential financial penalties.