October 6, 2022
PRETEND THEY'RE POTHEADS AND PARDON THEM:
Biden scolds 'MAGA Republicans' after 5th Circuit Court strikes down DACA, orders no new applicants (Lawrence Richard, 10/06/22, Fox News)
President Biden lashed out at a federal appeals court on Wednesday, after it ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was illegally implemented by the Obama administration.In a statement, the president called the decision "unlawful" and urged Congress to make permanent legislative protections to help more than 600,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA.
Then repeat the pardon every Friday until Congress passes reform.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2022 6:08 PM