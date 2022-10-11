October 11, 2022
TOTALLY NOT A CULT:
Republicans Somehow Made Celebrity Worship Even Dumber (Matt Lewis, Oct. 11, 2022, Daily Beast)
Every once in a while, it's instructive to stop and remember how low Republicans have sunk--and how fast. Imagine if ten years ago I had described the future of the Republican Party as follows:The most beloved figure in the party of family values is a thrice-married casino magnate who starred in a reality show, raved about how hot is daughter is, bragged about trying to have sex with a married woman, and allegedly had sex with a porn star just months after his wife delivered their child.Second, the party's most celebrated star of the moment is a rapper who struggles with bipolar disorder, sends anti-Semitic tweets, and married a woman who became famous after starring in a supposedly leaked sex tape. Despite his incoherence and disturbing instability, right-wing media fetes the superstar whenever he spouts particularly shocking MAGA rhetoric.Third, Republican control of the Senate hangs on whether a long-retired football star (who lied about fathering multiple illegitimate children and allegedly paying for an abortion) and a quack TV doctor (made famous by Oprah Winfrey) win their respective races in Georgia and Pennsylvania.If this were a decade ago, your first response would have likely been to call bullshit. After all, it's ten years ago. Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are the current Republican nominees. Your second response probably would be shock at how decadent and depraved the party of the "moral majority" had become. And your third response might have been to point out that the party has been taken over by celebrities.
It's less troubling that the Right--which is by nature submissive--has joined this cult of personality than that they choose avatars with such crappy ones.
