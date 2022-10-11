...AND CHEAPER...:





Designed by scientists from NTU Singapore, the new wind harvester is able to generate and store power at wind speeds as low as 2 metres per second (m/s). Each wind harvester is only 15cm by 20cm and can produce a voltage of 3 volts and generate electricity power of up to 290microwatts.





The wind harvesters also boast low wear and tear, made as they are from a fibre epoxy. The main energy generating attachment that interacts with the wind is also made from inexpensive materials such as copper, aluminium foil, and Teflon. [...]





[T]he NTU scientists believe their wind harvesters have potential as a replacement for batteries in LED lights and structural health monitoring sensors - such as those used on bridges and skyscrapers.



