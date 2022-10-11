THIS IS WHAT WE HAVE MARKETS FOR:

The battle of the billionaires has become the stuff of headlines. The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has gone head-to-head with Australia's richest man, billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest.





Musk, founding investor in battery-powered car giant Tesla, has famously mocked hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as "mind-bogglingly stupid".





Forrest has just placed a very large bet on green hydrogen through his Fortescue Future Industries company. It's no surprise Forrest has hit back, calling Musk "just a businessman" rather than a "real climate avenger".





The stoush might sound tabloid. But at its heart is serious debate about the world's industrial future.





Battery-electric cars have already proven their worth, whereas hydrogen fuel-cell cars are still emerging. But green hydrogen isn't a one-trick pony - it can replace fossil fuels in many high-emissions industrial processes, such as making steel or cement.



