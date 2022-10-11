October 11, 2022
THIS IS WHAT WE HAVE MARKETS FOR:
Musk's battery packs vs Forrest's green hydrogen: Battle for the future will need both (John Mathews 11 October 2022, Renew Economy)
The battle of the billionaires has become the stuff of headlines. The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has gone head-to-head with Australia's richest man, billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest.Musk, founding investor in battery-powered car giant Tesla, has famously mocked hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as "mind-bogglingly stupid".Forrest has just placed a very large bet on green hydrogen through his Fortescue Future Industries company. It's no surprise Forrest has hit back, calling Musk "just a businessman" rather than a "real climate avenger".The stoush might sound tabloid. But at its heart is serious debate about the world's industrial future.Battery-electric cars have already proven their worth, whereas hydrogen fuel-cell cars are still emerging. But green hydrogen isn't a one-trick pony - it can replace fossil fuels in many high-emissions industrial processes, such as making steel or cement.As we accelerate towards a green future, will batteries or fuel cells power the world? The short answer is, we'll need both.
Who cares which alternatives win? Just tax what we don't want.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2022 12:00 AM