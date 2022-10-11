October 11, 2022
THE MAGA BRAND:
Major pro-O'Dea donor, heir to a Gilded Age banking fortune, wrote of 'slavery redux' (CHASE WOODRUFF, OCTOBER 10, 2022, Colorado Newsline)
Facing an uphill battle to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Republican Senate hopeful Joe O'Dea has received little help to date from deep-pocketed national GOP campaign groups.But as Election Day approaches, he's getting a big boost from a megadonor closer to home: the Wyoming-based heir to a 19th-century banking fortune who wrote in a self-published autobiography that Black people are "belligerent" and "unwilling to pitch in to improve their own situations."
"All I wanted was some rational (totally colorblind!) immigration rules and now I'm in bed with racist misogynist Islamophobic anti-Semites. Where did I go wrong...?"
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2022 12:00 AM