THERE'S A REASON TRUMPISTS FEEL CONDESCENDED TO

On Thursday, Fox News host Neil Cavuto asked Jeb! Bush for his reaction to Trump's claim.





"Just last week Donald Trump had cited your father, your late father, George H.W. Bush - the former president of the United States - as someone who had papers. He said he took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley," Cavuto said. "They were pieced together in what was an old and broken Chinese restaurant. In order words, they were stored a place like that. I didn't quite understand the attack line, but I did want to give you the opportunity to respond to that."





"Sure," Bush replied. "I mean, have you heard the southern expression 'bless his heart'?"





"I have, indeed," Cavuto answered.





"Bless his heart," Bush stated. "This is kind of a weird accusation. The National Archives - when they're building these presidential libraries - have to find a place to store all of the documents that are going to go into the archives at the presidential libraries. And this was an abandoned bowling alley that they fixed up, that they secured, that had all the security necessary to make sure that national security matters were protected. And they used that to build out the presidential library."





Cavuto mused about Trump's inclusion of a Chinese restaurant in his story.



