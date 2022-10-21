October 21, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Newsmax Bans Lara Logan After She Goes Full QAnon, Spews Blood Libel on Network (Justin Baragona, Oct. 20, 2022, Daily Beast)
Nearly a year after she was kicked to the curb by Fox News for essentially calling Dr. Anthony Fauci a Nazi, Lara Logan was on Newsmax's primetime airwaves pushing QAnon tropes, invoking blood libel, and fear-mongering about a "global cabal" planning to "dilute the pool of patriots" in the United States with "100 million illegal immigrants." [...]Logan, who once called migrants "a virus bomb" on America, immediately kicked off the segment by casually accusing the White House of importing immigrants in an effort to "incite" violence from the right.
Credit to her for recognizing that the path into MAGA is racial hygiene.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2022 12:00 AM