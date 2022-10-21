October 21, 2022
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
October 20, 2022 (Heather Cox Richardson, 10/20/22, Letters from an American)
[O]n September 23, Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss's chancellor of the exchequer--Britain's finance minister--announced the promised tax cuts without suggesting any way to pay for them. The value of the British pound plummeted, and on October 14, Truss forced Kwarteng to resign and walked back the tax cuts.Truss's own power became so precarious that on October 14, the Daily Star tabloid set up a live feed featuring a head of iceberg lettuce next to a portrait of Truss, asking, "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"Resignations from the government continued, and then a badly botched vote in Parliament yesterday created such chaos and anger that it appeared Truss could not recover. She resigned today. The Conservative Party will pick a new leader by October 28.The lettuce celebrated its victory with disco lights. "After an unbeleafable campaign I am thrilled to have been crowned victorious in these chard times," it said tonight on a voice-over. "However we must romaine cautious. This is just the tip of the iceberg."
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2022 12:00 AM
« IF ONLY MAGA WOULD STOP GETTING LOCKJAW SHOTS: | Main | THERE'S A REASON TRUMPISTS FEEL CONDESCENDED TO »