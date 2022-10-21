ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

[O]n September 23, Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss's chancellor of the exchequer--Britain's finance minister--announced the promised tax cuts without suggesting any way to pay for them. The value of the British pound plummeted, and on October 14, Truss forced Kwarteng to resign and walked back the tax cuts.





Truss's own power became so precarious that on October 14, the Daily Star tabloid set up a live feed featuring a head of iceberg lettuce next to a portrait of Truss, asking, "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"





Resignations from the government continued, and then a badly botched vote in Parliament yesterday created such chaos and anger that it appeared Truss could not recover. She resigned today. The Conservative Party will pick a new leader by October 28.



