October 11, 2022
THE MAGA BRAND:
Elon Musk Spoke to Putin Before Tweeting Ukraine Peace Plan: Report (Matthew Champion, October 11, 2022, VICE News)
Elon Musk spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin before tweeting a proposal to end the war in Ukraine that would have seen territory permanently ceded to Russia, it has been claimed.In a mailout sent to Eurasia Group subscribers, Ian Bremmer wrote that Tesla CEO Musk told him that Putin was "prepared to negotiate," but only if Crimea remained Russian, if Ukraine accepted a form of permanent neutrality, and Ukraine recognised Russia's annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
No wonder the Trumpbots are so excited about Elon buying Twitter: they think he'll make it a propaganda outlet.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2022 12:28 PM