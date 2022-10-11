October 11, 2022
NOT ACTUALLY BLAMEWORTHY, DUDES:
EXCLUSIVE: 'You gotta get some help.' (JOSH BOSWELL, 10/10/22, Daily Mail)
Biden sounds close to tears in the voicemail left on Hunter's abandoned laptop on October 15 - three days after Hunter bought the gun and lied about being a drug addict - begging him to get help.'It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world pal,' Joe said in the October 15 message. 'You gotta get some help. I know you don't know what to do, I don't either.'
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2022 12:31 PM