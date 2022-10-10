THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

October 10, 2022

LA councilmembers face calls to resign over racist remarks (Russell Contreras, 10/10/12, Axios)

Three Latino Los Angeles City Council members and an influential labor leader are facing calls to resign following a leaked recording of a conversation featuring racist remarks.

Driving the news: The California and Los Angeles branches of the NAACP demanded late Sunday that Council President Nury Martinez and the others resign after the Los Angeles Times reported she called a Black child a monkey.

Racism is not a function of whiteness.

