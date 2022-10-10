October 10, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
Solar lights the way in fight against forced labor (ANDREA BUSFIELD, OCTOBER 10, 2022, Asia Times)
With the European Commission poised to ban products with supply chains tainted by forced labor, the solar-energy industry is lighting the way for other businesses to follow.After more than a year in development, the trade body SolarPower Europe, working in partnership with Solar Energy UK, has launched the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), a concrete plan to reinforce a responsible, transparent, and sustainable solar value chain.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 10, 2022 12:00 AM