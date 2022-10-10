October 10, 2022
IT JUST KEEPS GETTING CHEAPER, MORE ABUNDANT AND CLEANER:
Wave power generators could help to "firm" solar and wind, says report (Jim Regan, 10 October 2022, Renew Economy)
Wave machines dotted along Australia's coastlines could hold the key to filling generation gaps in solar and wind-powered grids and reduce the need for battery storage, cutting the cost of renewable energy in the future, Australian research and trial operations show.Australia's premier science agency, CSIRO, says in a report commissioned by Wave Swell Energy, that teaming wave power with solar and wind has the potential to greatly reduce energy storage costs needed to guarantee uninterrupted power delivery.
