JUST A GARDEN VARIETY TRUMPIST:

A 2013 article in The Chronicle described David DePape as a "hemp jewelry maker" who lived in a Victorian flat in Berkeley with Taub, who hosted a talk show on local public-access TV called "Uncensored 9/11," in which she appeared naked and pushed conspiracy theories that the 2001 terrorist attacks were "an inside job."





A pair of web blogs posted in recent months online under the name David DePape contained rants about technology, aliens, communists, religious minorities, transexuals and global elites.





An August 24 entry titled "Q," displayed a scatological collection of memes that included photos of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and made reference to QAnon, the baseless pro-Trump conspiracy theory that espouses the belief that the US is run by a deep state cabal of child sex traffickers, satanic pedophiles and baby-eating cannibals.





"Big Brother has deemed doing your own research as a thought crime," read a post that appeared to blend references to QAnon with George Orwell's dystopian novel "1984."





In an August 25 entry titled "Gun Rights," the poster wrote: "You no longer have rights. Your basic human rights hinder Big Brothers ability to enslave and control you in a complete and totalizing way."





The web hosting service WordPress removed one of the sites Friday afternoon for violating its terms of service.





On a different site, someone posting under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines and wearing masks, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.





There appeared to be no direct posts about Pelosi, but there were entries defending Trump and Ye, the rapper formally known as Kayne West who recently made antisemitic comments.





In other posts, the writer said Jews helped finance Hitler's political rise in Germany and suggested an antisemitic plot was involved in Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.





"The more Ukrainians die NEEDLESSLY the cheaper the land will be for Jews to buy up," the post said.





In a September 27 post, the writer said any journalists who denied Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election "should be dragged straight out into the street and shot."