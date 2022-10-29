ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

A divisive election duel has Brazilians on edge and sometimes depressed, but for comedian Fabio Porchat, it's the perfect time to break out the jokes.





"It's the best time to make people laugh," said the 39-year-old, whose stand-up routine has been a hit in Rio de Janeiro in recent weeks as the country nervously awaits Sunday's runoff between President Jair Bolsonaro and rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





"Nerves are on edge, people are sick of the elections. There is fighting within families ... But when we get together to go to the theater for a laugh, it doesn't matter if you are for Lula or Bolsonaro, we laugh at the jokes, and that is that."