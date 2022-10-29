WISHES REALLY CAN COME TRUE:

The attack on Mr. Pelosi comes after right-wing figures have so often advocated violence against the House speaker that the rioters on January 6 roamed the U.S. Capitol calling for her in the singsong cadences of a horror movie. Before she ran for Congress, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Pelosi was a "traitor" and told her listeners that treason is "a crime punishable by death," and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) once "joked" about hitting Speaker Pelosi with the speaker's gavel if he becomes speaker himself, prompting laughter from his audience.





Whipping up supporters against a perceived enemy to create a statistical probability of an attack without advocating a specific event is known as "stochastic terrorism." Without using that phrase, Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) explained it today: "[W]hen you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies blood, etc, you will get violence. This must be rejected."